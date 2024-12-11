Mumbai, December 11: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will announce the Shillong Teer Results today, December 11, 2024, for the popular archery-based lottery games in Meghalaya. The games, including Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, draw participants from across the region. Players can check the official Shillong Teer Result Chart and winning numbers for today by visiting reliable websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in.

In today’s draw, the winning numbers for all rounds will be available shortly after the game concludes. Players can stay updated by visiting these websites for accurate and timely Shillong Teer Results. The game played at the Polo Ground in Shillong continues to be an exciting tradition for locals, and the results determine the lucky winners for each round. Stay tuned to the mentioned links for the Shillong Teer Result Chart and the announcement of both Round 1 and Round 2 winning numbers. Shillong Teer Results Today, December 10 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on December 11, 2024: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer result for December 11, 2024, including both Round 1 and Round 2, visit reliable online platforms like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Once on these websites, look for the "Shillong Teer Result" section for today’s date and select the result chart to view the winning numbers of the Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai games. The Shillong Teer results are typically announced shortly after the completion of each round, which begins at 10:30 AM and continues with the second round later in the day. Mumbai Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Know Whether Betting and Gambling Are Legal or Illegal in India.

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya, primarily in Shillong, Khanapara, Juwai, and other areas. Organised by KHASA, the game involves archers shooting arrows at targets, and participants place bets on numbers between 0 and 99. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the target in each round. The game is played six days a week (Monday to Saturday) with two rounds, the first starting at 10:30 AM. The game is legal in Meghalaya, where it is officially regulated and recognised by the state government. The results, based on the number of arrows hitting the target, are announced online on various websites.

