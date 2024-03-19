Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) Global talent incubator Employability.life on Tuesday said it has shortlisted seven Indian universities to establish skill-based 'Future of Work Centre' programme.

Under the programme, skill-based training is offered for graduates to enhance their employability in line with global corporate demands, Employability.life said in a statement.

The universities participating in the alliance are Chandigarh University, Lamrin Tech Skills University (Punjab), MGM Engineering Institute (Mumbai), Sister Nivedita University (Kolkata), Garden City University (Bangalore), Nargund Group of Institutions (NGI) (Bangalore) and Malnad College of Engineering (MCE) (Hassan).

The Future of Work Experience centres are being established in Chandigarh, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Students will be provided with project-based learning opportunities at the Future of Work Experience center in India and Melbourne.

Additionally, a Future of Work Training program with Federation University Australia will enable students to seamlessly pursue their studies and gain valuable experience across India and Australia.

