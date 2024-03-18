Bihar Day, also known as Bihar Sthapana Diwas, or Bihar Diwas is celebrated on March 22 every year in the state of Bihar. The day is of great importance to the people of the state as it commemorates the formation of the state of Bihar. Bihar, located in eastern India, has a rich history and cultural heritage dating back thousands of years. In this article, we will learn more about Bihar Day 2024, its date of formation, history and significance. Indian States and Their Formation Dates: Maharashtra Din, Bihar Day, Karnataka Rajyotsava, Kerala Piravi & More – Marking Celebrations of Statehood Days.

Bihar Day 2024 Date

Bihar Day 2024 will be celebrated on Friday, March 22.

Bihar Day History

It was on March 22, 1912, when the Bihar and Orissa divisions of the Bengal Province were separated to form the Province of Bihar and Orissa in British India. Bihar Day is a public holiday in Bihar. Bihar Day was started and celebrated on a large scale by the Bihar Government during the tenure of Nitish Kumar.

Bihar Day Significance

Bihar Day holds significance in highlighting the state’s contributions to the cultural, social, and economic landscape of India. It serves as an opportunity for people to celebrate their state's history, culture, and achievements. The special day is marked with various cultural events, programs, and ceremonies across the state to showcase Bihar's cultural diversity and heritage. Bihar Day celebrations include various cultural events and exhibitions showcasing the state's art, history, and traditions, as well as seminars and discussions on topics related to Bihar's development and progress.

