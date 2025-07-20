Jaipur, Jul 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday said employment generation for the youth is a top priority of his government and the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit' is laying a strong foundation for this goal.

Sharma chaired a review meeting here on the implementation of the agreements (MoUs) signed during the summit.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 19, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

According to an official statement, he said the summit is proving to be a milestone in accelerating Rajasthan's economic progress and the investment proposals will play a key role in achieving the target of making the state's economy USD 350 billion by 2030.

He said along with increasing investment in the state, employment generation for the youth is a top priority of the state government.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 19, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"This summit will also become a strong base towards our target of creating six lakh jobs in the private sector. With the MoUs signed under the summit taking concrete shape on the ground, a large number of employment opportunities are also being created for the youth," he added.

The chief minister directed the officials to ensure timely achievement of the "ground breaking" target of the coming quarter along with giving concrete shape to the agreements through mutual coordination.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)