Kolkata, Jan 1 (PTI) Texmaco Rail & Engineering is in the process of executing an export order of wagons worth Rs 64 crore for ArcelorMittal Liberia Ltd engaged in iron-ore mining in the West African country, an official said on Sunday.

The Kolkata-based company had designed and manufactured 'Gondola' wagons, open-topped rail vehicles, for the first time for AML for carrying iron ore, he said.

"The total order size is 100 wagons with each having a carrying capacity of 98 tonne," Texmaco Chief Executive Operations-Rolling Stock Debjeet Choudhury said.

The engineering firm has already supplied 50 'gondola' wagons, and the next batch of 50 rail cars is at the port for export, the company official said.

