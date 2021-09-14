New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Edtech startup Eupheus Learning on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 73.5 crore in Series C funding from private equity platform Lightrock India.

The company said it plans to use the funds to scale up business faster, pursue inorganic growth through acquisitions and open up access to advanced learning solutions to school students.

"We are very excited to partner with Lightrock in our vision of becoming the largest player in the K12 space.

"With the evolution of online teaching and the impact of Covid-19 on the education sector, we at Eupheus Learning are assisting schools to adopt a hybrid form of teaching and learning experience by providing 21st century learning solutions to students," Eupheus Learning co-founder and managing director Sarvesh Shrivastava said in a statement.

Eupheus Learning has a classroom-first curriculum focussed approach. The startup said it works with more than 5,500 schools in India and the Middle East and reaches 40 lakh students.

Eupheus received its first institutional investment from Sixth Sense Ventures.

It has also received funding from Yuj Kutumb. Earlier this year, the company raised around Rs 30 crore from Kuwait-based United Education Company (UEC) and Al Rayan Holding Company.

