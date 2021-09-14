Meet Joe Cury, born from nothing and made himself into something. A hustler at heart, never allowing his situation to get the better of him, he decided to turn his situation into an opportunity to make himself into a successful entrepreneur. Joe Cury, a marketing genius, helped turn around numerous businesses and is now a marketing guru. He coaches and gives advice to many businesses that seek help on how to market their products and how to be better in the marketing space.

We recently did an interview with Joe Cury, here’s what he had to say:

1 Who is Joe Cury and how did you go from being homeless to making $18 Million in sales?

Respectfully, I’m the #1 authority marketing expert in the industry. I went from being homeless & suicidal to $18M in sales in just a few years. Being an expert in your industry requires not only providing the best possible product or service, but also having a very strong reputation. Both of which I have been able to build for myself from ground zero, literally living on the streets, which is why I do so well with my clients because 99.99% of them are starting way ahead of where I began.

I was born in a 3rd world country and after losing my restaurant to a fire when I was 23 years old, I decided to go to Miami to start from zero. I didn’t even speak English at that point and only knew one person in this new city.

I didn’t have any money, so I started giving away flyers for a furniture store and sleeping in trains and warehouses. I was giving my 120 percent in everything I did to feel like a significant person again, so I focused on bringing as much value as I could to the furniture store owners.

4 years later, I was managing 4 locations and running operations for the entire company. One of my primary objectives at the business was to bring in more customers. I didn’t know anything about marketing aside from handing out flyers on the streets. This is when I went all-in and invested all of my own money into every marketing course and book I could find, watched all the YouTube videos and went to all the marketing events. I saw that social media marketing was working really effectively for people and brands so I started doing aggressive Influencer marketing campaigns and broke every single sales record for the company. After earning my confidence back again and my ability to make an impact, I knew I was destined for more.

I now dedicate my time to working with people that are making a true impact with their businesses and taking them to the next level.

At this point, I have helped hundreds of coaches, experts, business owners and consultants position themselves as top experts in their niche, allowing them to 3X their conversions and charge way more for their work.

2 Please describe growth hacking as a concept and brand?

Our concept is simply about figuring out cost effective ways to scale a business faster. One of the best ways to do this is through collaborations. A trust-worthy reputation can take many many years to earn. Collaborations allow you to share someone’s reputation that has already spent years earning themselves. But again, this growth hack, as well as others, only work effectively if you have a very high-quality product or service. If you don’t, your customers will be quick to speak up and your reputation can come crashing down faster than it went up.

3 As an entrepreneur, what’s the greatest shortcoming you have faced that became a life lesson?

I'm grateful for all my disadvantages. Being 463 pounds at some point, being $264,000 in debt and homeless, and also going through ADHD.

These shortcomings created the habit in me of working harder than anyone just to try to be at least normal. And, how you do one thing is how you do everything. So, it benefits me in other areas that I may be normal, but because I'm used to outworking people, I can become way better than most people.

4 In your opinion, what is the # 1 key principle to achieving financial freedom?

Mastering the art of sales.

5 In your experience, what are most online businesses doing wrong?

Most online businesses are trying to show a corporate image online instead of really connecting heart to heart with people to solve their problems.

6 What marketing strategies would you say work best for coaches, experts and consultants that want to scale their businesses?

Create an irresistible offer that makes people feel stupid to say no to.

Make a high ticket ($3k+) product and over deliver on value.

Build authority online (PR & Social Media Following)

After getting a large following of real people on social media (a service we offer), leverage this highly credible account, send private messages to potential high ticket clients and get them on a call.

7 What unique values does your brand offer that are different from similar businesses?

I’ve spent over $600k of my own money trying to figure out how to make it work. And I continue to test all the strategies to see what works and what doesn’t work, so that my clients can always get the best possible solutions I’ve taught influencers, that today have over 1 million followers, the strategies on how to grow fast. All the things I teach, I’ve actually done myself. I never teach or provide services that I don’t have first-hand experience in. That’s why I have a 300k followers account. When my clients need help with something that I may not offer, I almost always have a trusted friend that can help out. Being people first, profits second, is also a big separator amongst our competitors

No one in the market offers as much value as we do, as well as a truly proven methodology that works and is backed by many of the top entrepreneurs in the world. We let our testimonials do the talking, which can be found on our website at Personalbrandsecrets

Joe Cury teaches us to never give up and always out-work somebody because you never know what opportunities lie ahead if you do.