New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) The country's exports rose by 36.2 per cent to USD 23.82 billion during December 1-21 this year, according to preliminary data of the commerce ministry.

Exports, excluding petroleum, have increased by 28.08 per cent during the period under review.

Also Read | Oppo A11s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched, Check Prices & Other Details Here.

"The value of export is USD 23.82 billion, up by 36.20 per cent over the same period of 2020-21 (USD 17.49 billion) and up by 27.70 per cent over the same period of 2019-20 (USD 18.65 billion)," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)