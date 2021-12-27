Oppo, the Chinese phone maker officially launched the A11s smartphone in the Chinese market. The handset is now available for purchase on the Oppo China website in dream white and matte black shades. Key features of the phone include a triple rear camera setup, a 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 460 processor and more. Oppo Reno7 New Year Edition in Red Colour Launched, Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Oppo A11s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. It comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone features a 13MP main camera, a 2MP depth shooter and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie snapper.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and 4G LTE. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.Coming to the pricing, Oppo A11s is priced at CNY 999 (approximately Rs 11,800) for the 4GB + 128GB variant and CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs 14,100) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The handset runs on Android 10 based ColorOS 7.2.

