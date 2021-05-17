Mumbai, May 17 (PTI) FedEx Express has operated a second dedicated charter flight carrying critical medical aid, including oxygen concentrators, KN95 masks and medicines, to India.

FedEx Boeing 777 freighter charter flight, carrying more than 780 oxygen concentrators, over 1.8 million KN95 masks, and medicines and pharmaceutical supplies arrived in New Delhi from Newark (New Jersey) on May 16, FedEx said in a release.

These supplies were provided by Direct Relief and will ultimately be delivered to healthcare facilities across India, it said.

FedEx Express is the subsidiary of the US-based FedEx Corp.

This is part of the company's relief efforts to support the country's fight against the recent COVID-19 surge.

Earlier this month, FedEx had operated a charter flight, free of cost, from Newark to Mumbai , which transported more than 3,400 oxygen concentrators, converters, and nearly 265,000 KN95 masks for Direct Relief.

“Never before has our industry been so essential. In the face of the devastating crisis in India, we have an important purpose of helping to ensure our team members and their communities receive as much support as possible," said Kawal Preet, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa Region, FedEx Express.

"We are deeply committed to moving the world forward in times like this, and we are extremely grateful to be able to maximize our resources and extensive network to assist in the shipment of critical relief supplies to help communities fight against the virus, he said.

FedEx, which is a member of the Global Task Force on Pandemic Response-- a public-private partnership organized by the US Chamber of Commerce and supported by the Business Roundtable, is also supporting the transportation of over 25,000 oxygen concentrators and converters through an initiative with the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum and other multinational companies.

