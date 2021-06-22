Hyderabad, Jun 22 (PTI) A leading Telugu film producer was allegedly cheated over a promise of providing COVID-19 vaccines, police said on Tuesday.

The accused called the film producer on May 31 and introduced himself as a Health department-related employee and promised to supply the vaccines in some large quantity for Rs 2.50 lakh, they said.

The accused managed to convince the producer that the vaccines in large quantities would be useful for administering them to people belonging to the latter, they said.

The accused person switched off his mobile phone after receiving an advance of Rs one lakh from the producer, police said.

A complaint was received from an employee of the producer on Monday and a case on charges of cheating and others was registered, they said.

The accused, who has been identified, is now in jail in connection with another case against him, they said.

He was not in jail when he made the call to the producer.

Police would proceed as per law in the matter of allegedly cheating the film producer.PTI SJR SS

