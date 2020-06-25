New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Digital lender Fincare Small Finance Bank and Max Bupa Health Insurance have entered into a bancassurance partnership to provide customised health insurance to policyholders.

Under this partnership, Max Bupa will offer digitally enabled bespoke health insurance solutions to customers of the bank, Max Bupa Health Insurance said in a release.

The health insurer will provide health insurance plans, best suited to meet the evolving health care needs of the bank's diverse customer segments, it said.

The offerings include both, standard retail as well as customizable group plans.

For the digital banking customers, Max Bupa will offer byte sized products with one-click buying option and allow purchase at the time of opening an account, it added.

The rural customer segment will have access to simple, low cost, high value insurance products with simplified onboarding for a seamless experience.

* * * * * * True Balance disburses Rs 160 cr loan in 2020 so far

New Delhi: Fintech app True Balance said it has disbursed Rs 160 crore till May in the calender year so far.

True Balance is operated by Balancehero India, the wholly owned subsidiary of Balancehero Co. Ltd. Korea.

The group has observed strong growth in loan numbers in Q2, CY2020. Over 65 lakh loans in ticket sizes of Rs 500-7,000 have been given, it said in a release on Thursday.

The volume has helped a substantially large number of families run their households, one of the key reasons these loans are taken, it said.

Loan disbursements are 100 per cent digital and users can apply and receive cash loan within minutes via True Balance's mobile application.

True Balance hope this brings much needed liquidity to tier- II, III & IV markets, in India, it said.

* * * * * Powering Livelihoods offers funding to clean energy enterprises

Mumbai: Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) on Thursday said its initiative Powering Livelihoods has offered a cumulative emergency funding of Rs 1 crore to six Indian enterprises working on clean energy-based livelihoods solutions.

This fund will help these enterprises to strengthen their resilience and tide over the current crises caused by Covid-19, it said in a statement.

Powering Livelihoods, is a Rs 20 crore initiative, of CEEW and Villgro Innovations Foundation aimed at providing capital, technical, and sectoral growth support to social enterprises deploying clean energy-powered livelihood appliances in rural India.

