People on Twitter are sharing #ThursdayThoughts and #ThursdayMotivation to begin the day with full spirit and motivation. As the day begins, the thoughtful quotes and messages surface on the microblogging site.Check Tweets: The past is behind, learn from it. The future is ahead, prepare for it. The present is here, live it.😇#ThursdayThoughts#ThursdayMotivation— 🌼🍀🆂🅰🆃🅸🅽🅳🅴🆁🍀🌼 (@BlessedSatinder) June 25, 2020 #ThursdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/OvF1kud2VP— Janu (@Janu07485054) June 25, 2020

Say hello to another Thursday! Here's yet another day is here, full of opportunities and hopes, just one more day to go for the weekend. But on second thought, everyone who is working from home, it is really not any different. Lockdown in India has been relaxed but that in no way means that the number of coronavirus cases has dropped. But in fact, each day the number is only growing and it is still of prime importance that you follow the preventive measures directed by WHO! And when it comes to bringing the happening around the world at your fingertips, well, we have your back.

Via this live blog we will aim at updating you with whatever is happening around the world. #ThursdayThoughts, #ThursdayFeelings and #ThursdayMotivation has taken over Twitter. Positive quotes, images and messages are trending online. People are sharing Good morning wishes and posts to start the day. As we begin into the day, we will keep you updated with the Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day.

It is World Vitiligo Day and Team India won the World Cup on this day in the year 1983. So people are sharing posts related to that. It is also Michael Jackson Death Anniversary so fans are sharing prayers. Celeb birthdays are a big affair on social media and it is Aftab Shivdasani, Karisma Kapoor, Satish Shah, Raghubir Yadav and George Michael's birthday today. Fans have flooded social media with heartfelt wishes.

In this section, we will bring to you everything that is garnering social media attention like memes and viral videos. Be it animal doing something stupid or a bizarre story, we will keep it updated. Stay tuned with us!