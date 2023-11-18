Ghaziabad, November 18: The Ghaziabad Development Authority bulldozed 26 illegally constructed shops in the Loni area here on Saturday, police said. These shops at Pooja colony under Tronica City police station area were constructed by an alleged land mafia and gangster Mehboob Ali using money earned through unfair means, DCP rural Vivek Chand Yadav said.

The present market cost of the razed shops was estimated at around Rs 14 crore, Yadav said.

Ali had grabbed the properties of innocent people using fake documents, the DCP said, adding that all his illegal properties have been seized.

