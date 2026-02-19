As the holy month of Ramzan (Ramadan) 1447 AH enters its second day in India, millions of observant Muslims are preparing for their daily fast. In the Islamic tradition, the fast is anchored by two critical times: Sehri, the pre-dawn meal consumed before the first light of day (Fajr), and Iftar, the evening meal taken at sunset (Maghrib) to break the fast. Given India's vast geographical span, these timings fluctuate by several minutes between the eastern and western coasts. Find Sehri and Iftar time today, February 20, for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Patna, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram below. Ramzan Calendar 2026: Full 30-Day Sehri and Iftar Timetable for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow and More.

For Friday, February 20, 2026, the fasting duration across India averages approximately 12 hours and 40 minutes. Because Ramzan this year coincides with the onset of spring, the weather remains relatively moderate, though devotees in southern cities like Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram will experience slightly warmer conditions compared to the northern regions like Srinagar. Ramadan 2026 Guide: Full List of What Breaks Your Fast and What Doesn't.

Sehri and Iftar Timings Today, February 20, 2026

The following table provides the precise timings for today's rituals in major Indian cities.

City Sehri Time Ends Iftar Time Starts Delhi 05:35 AM 06:16 PM Mumbai 05:51 AM 06:40 PM Kolkata 04:50 AM 05:36 PM Chennai 05:17 AM 06:16 PM Hyderabad 05:28 AM 06:28 PM Bengaluru 05:28 AM 06:27 PM Lucknow 05:21 AM 06:02 PM Srinagar 05:45 AM 06:23 PM Patna 05:07 AM 05:48 PM Ranchi 05:03 AM 05:46 PM Bhopal 05:36 AM 06:19 PM Ahmedabad 05:54 AM 06:38 PM Jaipur 05:44 AM 06:24 PM Thiruvananthapuram 05:24 AM 06:30 PM

What Is Ramzan?

Ramzan, or Ramadan, is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, commemorating the period when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. As one of the Five Pillars of Islam, it is a time of deep spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and heightened devotion. Beyond the physical act of fasting (Sawm) from dawn to sunset, the month is intended to purify the soul, refocus attention on God, and practice self-sacrifice.

It fosters a profound sense of empathy for the less fortunate, encouraging increased acts of charity (Zakat) and communal bonding through shared nightly prayers (Tarawih) and evening meals (Iftar). Ultimately, Ramzan serves as a "spiritual training camp" designed to help believers cultivate a state of constant God-consciousness (Taqwa) and moral excellence that they can carry forward throughout the rest of the year.

