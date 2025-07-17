Ghaziabad (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) Days after a grocery shop owner was robbed of Rs 23 lakh here, police have arrested six people in connection with the case and recovered the stolen money from them, officials said on Thursday.

Two of the arrested sustained bullet injuries during an exchange of fire with police on Wednesday night, they said.

On Monday, Pravesh Vishnoi was returning home in Pratap Vihar on a scooter when three motorcycle-borne robbers intercepted him near Kanawari, and snatched his bag containing cash.

Vishnoi filed a complaint at Indirapuram police station the following day, Additional Police Commissioner Alok Priyadarshi told reporters on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, three accused -- Mukul (24), Surendra (22), and Akash (22) -- were arrested after an encounter, the officer said, adding that three more accomplices identified as Nitesh (25), Vivek (25), and Vishal (24) were later arrested from Kanawari embankment road.

In the exchange of fire, Mukul and Surendra sustained bullet injuries scene, and are undergoing treatment at the district hospital, Priyadarshi said.

From their possession, police recovered Rs 5 lakh in cash, two country-made pistols, two used cartridges, and the motorcycle used in the commission of the crime, police said.

The rest Rs 18 lakh was recovered from Nitesh, Vivek, and Vishal, police added.

