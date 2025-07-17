Kolkata, July 17: Lottery players taking part in Kolkata Fatafat lottery are eagerly awaiting to know Kolkata FF Result of today, July 17. Those taking part in the Satta Matka-style Kolkata FF lottery can check Kolkata Fatafat Result and its winning numbers by visiting portals such as kolkataff.in and kolkataff.com. Participants can also check Kolkata FF live winning numbers in the Kolkata FF Result Chart (Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart) of Thursday's lucky draw provided below.

A speculative lottery game, Kolkata FF, also called Kolkata Fatafat, is played daily on all days of the week, i.e. from Monday to Sunday. The Satta Matka-type lottery game requires lottery enthusiasts to be physically present in West Bengal's capital city to participate in the lottery. A popular form of lottery game, Kolkata FF (Kolkata Fatafat), results are declared after each round or "bazi" is completed. Wondering when and where to check the result chart of today's Satta Matka-type lottery game. Scroll below to find out. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 16, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for July 17, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM 579 248 569 279 1 4 0 8

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

Where and How To Check Kolkata Kolkata Fatafat Result of Today?

Kolkata FF players can visit kolkataff.in or kolkataff.com to check the results and winning numbers for today's Kolkata FF lottery. Lottery players can also find the winning numbers of today's draw in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart displayed above. Kolkata FF participants are advised to stay tuned, as LatestLY will keep updating the results chart once the results of each round (bazi) are published. It must be noted that Kolkata Fatafat results of each bazi are declared every one and a half hours. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

A total of eight rounds or "bazis" are played daily under the Satta Matka-style Kolkata FF lottery. The speculative lottery demands players to select numbers and place bets as they await the outcome of their predictions. Played primarily in Kolkata, the Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF lottery's eight bazis provide participants numerous opportunities to win multple prizes with minimum investments.

