New Delhi, July 17: To mark the 10th anniversary of the flagship Digital India programme, the Government of India has launched a nationwide contest titled ‘A Decade of Digital India – Reel Contest’. The initiative, celebrating a decade of transformative digital governance, invites citizens to creatively showcase how technology has positively impacted their lives.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 1, 2015, the Digital India mission has revolutionised public service delivery, digital infrastructure, and governance. The reel contest is a way to capture personal stories from across the country—how platforms like UMANG, DigiLocker, BHIM UPI, and eHospital have made government services more accessible and inclusive. Digital India Bhashini Division and CRIS Collaborate To Build Multilingual AI Solutions for Indian Railways.

How to Participate?

Follow these steps to take part in the ‘A Decade of Digital India – Reel Contest’:

Create a Reel

Make a 1-minute video in portrait mode highlighting how Digital India has impacted your life.

Choose Your Theme

Your reel can focus on one or more of the following topics:

Access to government services through digital platforms

Benefits from digital education or online healthcare

Use of digital payment systems like BHIM UPI

Experience with platforms like UMANG, DigiLocker, eHospital, etc.

Stories of entrepreneurship powered by digital tools

Community or family transformations through digital inclusion

Language Options

You may create your reel in English, Hindi, or any regional language. Adding captions is encouraged.

Follow the Technical Guidelines

Format: MP4 file only

Orientation: Portrait mode

Video must be original and not published previously on any platform

Ensure the video is of high resolution

Upload and Share

Upload your reel and make sure the link is publicly accessible

Register and submit your entry via MyGov.in

Ensure your MyGov profile is accurate and updated for communication

Contest Duration: Start and End Date

The contest began on July 1, 2025, and will run until August 1, 2025, with the final submission deadline at 11:45 PM IST. Citizens must register and submit entries via the MyGov platform (www.MyGov.in). There is no entry fee, and only Indian citizens are eligible. For more details click here. Digital India: Know Some of the Major Applications Launched by the Indian Government for Growth and Digitisation of the Nation.

Submission Guidelines

Reel must be original and 1 minute long

Format: MP4, Portrait mode, high resolution

Language: English, Hindi or regional (with captions preferred)

Should not include any offensive or inappropriate content

MyGov profile must be accurate for communication

Publicly accessible reel link must be provided

Prize Money Details

• Top 10 winners: INR 15,000 each

• Next 25 winners: INR 10,000 each

• Next 50 winners: INR 5,000 each

This contest is a unique opportunity for citizens to turn their creativity into recognition and rewards—while celebrating India’s digital journey.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2025 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).