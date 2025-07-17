New Delhi, July 17: To mark the 10th anniversary of the flagship Digital India programme, the Government of India has launched a nationwide contest titled ‘A Decade of Digital India – Reel Contest’. The initiative, celebrating a decade of transformative digital governance, invites citizens to creatively showcase how technology has positively impacted their lives.
Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 1, 2015, the Digital India mission has revolutionised public service delivery, digital infrastructure, and governance. The reel contest is a way to capture personal stories from across the country—how platforms like UMANG, DigiLocker, BHIM UPI, and eHospital have made government services more accessible and inclusive. Digital India Bhashini Division and CRIS Collaborate To Build Multilingual AI Solutions for Indian Railways.
How to Participate?
Follow these steps to take part in the ‘A Decade of Digital India – Reel Contest’:
Create a Reel
Make a 1-minute video in portrait mode highlighting how Digital India has impacted your life.
Choose Your Theme
Your reel can focus on one or more of the following topics:
- Access to government services through digital platforms
- Benefits from digital education or online healthcare
- Use of digital payment systems like BHIM UPI
- Experience with platforms like UMANG, DigiLocker, eHospital, etc.
- Stories of entrepreneurship powered by digital tools
- Community or family transformations through digital inclusion
Language Options
You may create your reel in English, Hindi, or any regional language. Adding captions is encouraged.
Follow the Technical Guidelines
- Format: MP4 file only
- Orientation: Portrait mode
- Video must be original and not published previously on any platform
- Ensure the video is of high resolution
Upload and Share
- Upload your reel and make sure the link is publicly accessible
- Register and submit your entry via MyGov.in
- Ensure your MyGov profile is accurate and updated for communication
Contest Duration: Start and End Date
The contest began on July 1, 2025, and will run until August 1, 2025, with the final submission deadline at 11:45 PM IST. Citizens must register and submit entries via the MyGov platform (www.MyGov.in). There is no entry fee, and only Indian citizens are eligible. For more details click here. Digital India: Know Some of the Major Applications Launched by the Indian Government for Growth and Digitisation of the Nation.
Submission Guidelines
- Reel must be original and 1 minute long
- Format: MP4, Portrait mode, high resolution
- Language: English, Hindi or regional (with captions preferred)
- Should not include any offensive or inappropriate content
- MyGov profile must be accurate for communication
- Publicly accessible reel link must be provided
Prize Money Details
• Top 10 winners: INR 15,000 each
• Next 25 winners: INR 10,000 each
• Next 50 winners: INR 5,000 each
This contest is a unique opportunity for citizens to turn their creativity into recognition and rewards—while celebrating India’s digital journey.
