Chennai, Jan 18 (PTI) A girder being erected at an MRTS work site in the city slipped on Thursday but nobody was injured in the incident, Southern Railway said.

The incident happened during the ongoing work on an additional Mass Rapid Transit System line between Velachery and St.Thomas Mount, it said.

Also Read | Netizens Celebrate Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Preparations in Ayodhya! Check Out Posts, Pics & Videos Online Capturing the Excitement Leading Up to the Event.

"In connection with multi-tracking of the MRTS railway line between Velachery and St.Thomas Mount, the work of launching of concrete girders was in progress...while launching the 40 meter long girder over the elevated alignment near Thillai Ganga Nagar, by using synchronised hydraulic jacks, the girder slipped down on one end due to failure of lifting jack on that side," an official release said.

The work was being carried out after diverting the road traffic with the required precautions in place "and as a result no person was injured nor any damage caused to any property."

Also Read | Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station Facts: Know All About New Ayodhya Railway Station That Has Airport-Like Amenities and More.

"Railway administration is making all out efforts in clearing the fallen girder. An enquiry has been ordered to investigate into the matter," the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)