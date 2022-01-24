New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The government has received Rs 256 crore as dividend tranches from 4 CPSEs.

In a tweet, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), said the government has received about Rs 148 crore from Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) and Rs 72 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd ( RVNL) as dividend tranches.

Also Read | Realme 9 Pro Price in India & Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

About Rs 21 crore as dividend tranche has been received from Bharatiya Rail Bijlee Co Ltd and Rs 15 crore from Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)