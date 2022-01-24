Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker, is said to launch the Realme 9 Pro Series in India soon. The Realme 9 Pro Series will comprise Realme 9 Pro and Pro+ models. Ahead of its launch, the price of Realme 9 Pro and specifications have emerged online. According to a report from Passionate Geekz, Realme 9 Pro will be priced in India at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. The top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage might cost Rs 19,999. Realme 9 Pro+ Design & Specifications Emerge Online Ahead of Its Launch: Report.

Realme 9 Pro (Photo Credits: Passionate Geekz)

A couple of weeks ago, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth had revealed that the Realme 9 Pro Series will cost above Rs 15,000 in India. In terms of specifications, Realme 9 Pro is expected to come with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and an FHD+ resolution.

It is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For clicking photographs, it is said to get a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there could be a 16MP camera. Realme 9 Pro is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options might include a 3.5mm jack, NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

