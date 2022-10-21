Mathura, Oct 21 (PTI) The government plans to start cruise services on the Yamuna river, a top official of UP Braj Tirth Vikas Parishad said on Friday.

An order has been placed with Cochin Shipyard by the Union government for two cruises. These cruises will be handed over to the Parishad, its chief executive officer Nagendra Pratap said.

Also Read | DGCA Lifts Curbs on SpiceJet; Airline To Operate With Full Capacity From October 30.

According to officials, the cruise service will commence from Jugal Ghat Vrindavan and terminate at 'Vasudeo Vatika' adjacent to Gokul barrage, with halts at various points.

Under the scheme, more than half a dozen jetties would be developed for the 22 km journey from Vrindavan to Gokul, they added.

Also Read | Apple Fitness+ Service Will Be Available to iPhone Users Starting October 24, 2022.

The officials said the Union government is also developing similar river transport in Ayodhya and Varanasi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)