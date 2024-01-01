Chandigarh, Jan 1 (PTI) The Haryana government on Monday announced a cashless medical facility for government employees and their dependents on the occasion of New Year.

The state government had initiated the scheme on a pilot basis, initially covering employees from the fisheries and horticulture departments, offering cashless healthcare facilities starting November 1, 2023.

Today, the coverage has been expanded to include all regular government employees and the entire expenditure under the scheme will be borne by the state government, said an official statement.

Implementation of this scheme is carried out through the Ayushman Bharat Haryana Health Protection Authority (State Health Authority), said the statement.

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, in the presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, inaugurated the cashless healthcare facility, it said.

Dattatreya and Khattar also symbolically distributed Ayushman cards to the beneficiaries during the event here.

"All beneficiaries will greatly benefit from this scheme as the procedures listed under it will be completely cashless and the hospitals will get their claims approved from a single platform within a specified time frame. The scheme will provide more efficient, seamless, hassle-free and time-bound services to the beneficiaries and other stakeholders," the statement said.

"The scheme not only covers six life-threatening emergencies, that is cardiac emergency, cerebral hemorrhage, coma, electric shock, third and fourth stage cancer, and any kind of accidents as per the existing provisions, but it also covers all types of indoor treatments/daycare procedures, catering to the healthcare needs.

"These services will be available to the beneficiaries in all the hospitals empanelled with Director General of Health Services under this scheme," it said.

E-card/CCHF card will be issued to all the beneficiaries to avail benefits under the scheme. The beneficiaries can avail benefits using payee code, Aadhaar number or Parivar Pehchan Patra (family ID) number, the statement said.

