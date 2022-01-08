Chennai, Jan 8 (PTI): Finding fault in the orders of the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner in detaining a man under the Goondas Act, a division bench of the Madras High Court has set aside the detention order.

It was clear the arrest intimation was not properly translated in vernacular language. Hence, the impugned detention order is liable to be set aside on this ground, a division bench of Justices P N Prakash and R N Manjula said.

The bench was allowing a habeas corpus petition from Parthasarathy, challenging his son Manikandan alias CD Mani's detention under the Goondas Act on Friday.

Among other things, petitioner contended that the arrest intimation has not been properly translated in vernacular language. The detaining authority, while detaining the detenu, had not furnished the legible copies of the documents relied on by him. This deprived the detenu from making effective representation, petitioner contended.

"It is clear that the arrest intimation has not been properly translated in vernacular language. Thus the impugned detention order is liable to be set aside on this ground," the bench said and accordingly quashed the detention order dated June 26, last year He shall be released forthwith unless his detention is required in connection with any other case, the bench added.

