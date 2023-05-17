Amaravati, May 17 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Wednesday forecast heat waves for eight mandals across the State on Thursday.

Heat waves are expected in Komarada mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district and seven mandals in Kadapa district - Chapadu, Veerapanaiunipalle, Kamalapuram, Valluru, Muddhanuru, Erraguntla and Proddhuturu.

Scorching conditions are also expected in other places, said APSDMA managing director B R Amebdkar in a press note on Wednesday.

According to Ambedkar, some places in the districts of Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharamaraju, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa, and Tirupati are expected to log maximum temperatures between 43 degrees Celsius and 44 C.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Venkatachalam mandal in Nellore district and Yerpedu in Tirupati recorded a maximum temperature of 46 C each while Narsaraopeta in Palnadu registered 45.9 C.

Ambedkar advised people to be careful of the scorching weather and take necessary precautions.

