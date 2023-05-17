Chennai, May 17: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday announced a Dearness Allowance (DA) hike of 4 per cent for government employees with retrospective effect from April 1.

The announcement will benefit 16 lakh government employees, teachers and pensioners. The hike will cost the exchequer an additional expenditure of Rs 2,366.82 crore. 7th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees Likely To Get DA Hike From July, Know How Much Increased Dearness Allowance Is on Cards.

An official statement said that the Stalin-led DMK government lwas implementing promises given to teachers and government employees even though the state was under debt following the Covid-related dip in revenue earnings and financial crisis in the state that was passed on from the previous regime. 7th Pay Commission News Today: Another DA Hike on Cards? Government Employees May Soon Get Increased Dearness Allowance From July 2023.

The government in the statement said that the DA hike would be at par with that of the Centre.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2023 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).