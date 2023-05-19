New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Homedge Infracon on Friday bought shares of structural steel tubing firm APL Apollo Tubes for Rs 164 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Homedge Infracon purchased 15 lakh shares of the company at an average price of Rs 1,092.59 apiece.

This took the deal value to Rs 163.88 crore.

However, the seller(s) could not be identified.

On Friday, shares of APL Apollo Tubes fell 2.19 per cent to close at Rs 1,090 per piece on the NSE.

