New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Honda Cars India Ltd on Monday reported a 12 per cent rise in domestic sales at 7,902 units in December as compared to 7,062 units units in the same month a year ago.

Exports stood at 3,749 units last month as against 1,388 units in December 2022, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said in a statement.

"The sales momentum in December has been extremely positive for us in both factory despatches and retail as our network maximised the deliveries for the new SUV Elevate to our customers," HCIL Director, Marketing and Sales, Yuichi Murata, said.

He said the company is looking forward to 2024 "with tremendous positivity and optimism" with strong sales momentum and growing market potential, backed by a robust business plan.

