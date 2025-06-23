Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, in collaboration with express transportation company Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), on Monday launched the IITB-FedEx Centre for Advanced Logistics.

The newly operational FedEx ALPHA Centre will serve as a hub for research, innovation and talent development in the logistics domain, IIT Bombay said in a statement.

The centre aims to create data-driven solutions to complex supply chain challenges, develop cutting-edge talent to help build the future of supply chains and support student entrepreneurship.

"FedEx ALFA…brings together our research strengths and the global logistics experience of FedEx to create actionable solutions with long-term impact. Just as importantly, it offers our students the chance to work on real-world problems with the potential for scale," IIT Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare said.

The collaboration with IIT Bombay is a futuristic step toward shaping the next generation of logistics...and built for a connected global economy, Kami Viswanathan, President of the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa (MEISA) region at FedEx, said.

