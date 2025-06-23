Kolkata, June 23: Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including West Bengal, where the Kolkata Fatafat lottery (Kolkata FF lottery) is being played today, June 23. The Kolkata FF Result or Kolkata Fatafat Result of today's game will be announced soon. Those taking part can check the Kolkata FF Result on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Lottery players can also scroll below to know the winning numbers mentioned in the Kolkata FF Result Chart (Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart) on June 23, 2025.

Do you know the Kolkata FF lottery consists of eight rounds, also called "bazis"? A Satta Matka-style lottery, the Kolkata Fatafat lottery is played from Monday to Sunday. The speculative lottery requires participants to be present in the "city of joy". The Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart is mentioned below for participants. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 22, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for June 23, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 556 6

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

It must be noted that the eight rounds (bazis) of Kolkata FF offer participants an opportunity to win various prizes by making minimum investments. As the eight rounds are played throughout the day, the Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result is announced every 90 minutes. The results of Kolkata FF begin with the first result declared by 10 AM, followed by the rest of the results, and the last round result announced by 8:30 PM. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

A fast-paced lottery game, the Kolkata FF requires lottery enthusiasts to choose numbers and place bets to win varying prizes. Kolkata FF, or Kolkata Fatafat, is one of the most popular forms of lottery games in the country, along with Nagaland State Lotteries, Sikkim State Lotteries and Assam State Lottery, which are played on a regular basis.

