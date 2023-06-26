Shimla, Jun 26 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday criticised the Centre's decision to reduce the import duty on Washington Apple and said it was detrimental to the interests of apple growers who were persistently demanding a hike in import duty from 70 to 100 per cent.

Recently, the Union government reduced the import duty on Washington Apple from 70 to 50 per cent.

"Instead of increasing the import duty, the Central Government has reduced the import duty on Washington Apple by 20 per cent which was against the interests of apple growers and would affect the apple economy," he said in a statement issued here.

Appealing to the Central government to reconsider its decision in the interests of the apple growers, Sukhu reminded that during 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to increase the import duty on foreign apples.

The Prime Minister had stated that five per cent apple concentrate would be blended in all types of cold drinks, he said.

