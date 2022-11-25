Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) India has added 42.4 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings in the first 10 months of the year, led by southern cities Bengaluru and Chennai, both in area and number of buildings, according to an industry report.

Property consultancy Knight Frank India, in an ESG report, said that the country has added 4.24 million square feet of gross floor area between January and October 2022 across 148 new LEED-certified buildings. This took the total number of such buildings to 2,436 spread across an area of 701.6 million square feet, the report said.

Bengaluru outperformed all other cities with 0.9 million square feet of gross floor area during the period under review, followed by Chennai with 0.56 million square feet, Noida with 0.53 million square feet, Pune (0.51 million square feet) and Mumbai (0.49 million square feet).

In terms of the number of LEED-certified buildings, Bengaluru added 25 new such buildings, followed by Pune with an addition of 23 buildings, Noida (20 buildings), Chennai and Hyderabad (18 each) and Mumbai added 15 new such green buildings.

