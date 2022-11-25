Qatar has accidentally achieved an accolade they never wanted to have. They are the first host nation to lose their first game in FIFA World Cup history. To get over the lacklustre performance in the first game, this time they will look for nothing but a win as they face Senegal at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Al-Thumama on November 25, 2022 (Friday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Qatar vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Live streaming details, scroll down below. Neymar Injury Update: Brazilian Star Will Play the FIFA World Cup 2022, ‘You Can Be Sure of That’ Says Coach Tite

Qatar entered the competition with good performance. Their core group has been trained together in the Aspire Academy for the last ten years. Since 2019, they played three back-to-back elite tournaments in Asian Cup, Copa America nad CONCACAF Gold cup. Their preparation has been under one coach only. With that kind of preparation, the performance in the first game is disappointing and they will want to quickly change it with a win in this game. Biggest Upsets in FIFA World Cup: As Saudi Arabia Beat Argentina, Japan Stun Germany; Here's A Look At Some Shock Wins in the Tournament's History

On the other hand, Sadio Mane’s omission from the World Cup squad for injury has been a big blow for Senegal as he provided with a lot of variations in build-up. Although, they played well in the first game against Netherlands, they have to ensure three points in this game to keep their campaign alive. There is concerns in the Senegalese camp about Edouard Mendy’s form and Cheikhou Kouyate’s fitness.

When Is Qatar vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Qatar vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Al-Thumama on November 25, 2022 (Friday). The game has a start time of 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Qatar vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Fans in India can watch Qatar vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022 live on Sports 18 Network channels as they are the official broadcasters of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune in to Sports 18 1/ 1 HD for English commentary and Sports 18 Khel and MTV channel to for Hindi commentary.

How To Watch Qatar vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

The game is likely to be available online for live streaming as well. As Sports 18 Network is the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup in India, fans can watch the free live streaming of the Qatar vs Senegal match on JioCinema app and website in English, Bangla, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam commentary.

