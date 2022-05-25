Chennai, May 25 (PTI) The India Cements Ltd on Wednesday said it has inked a strategic collaboration with technology start-up Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions, which specialises in construction of buildings using 3D printing application.

The collaboration would see India Cements and Tvasta Manufacturing to engage in a dedicated research and development, synergetic exchange of technology-centric efforts to develop new raw material formulations used in 3D printing applications.

Also Read | Meta Releases AI Platform To Develop Prosthetics Along With Realistic 3D Avatars.

The partnership is well-aligned in the nation building advocated by India Cements vice chairman and managing director N Srinivasan, a company statement said here. Tvasta Manufacturing had constructed the first 3D printed house on the campus of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

India Cements Ltd whole-time director Rupa Gurunath exchanged documents with Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions co-founder and chief operating officer C Vidyashankar at an event here on Wednesday.

Also Read | Vivo X80 Series Now Available for Sale in India, Check Offers Here.

"..we are delighted to forge partnership with Tvasta -- a fast-paced 3D printing firm founded by IIT Madras Alumni. We are excited that this technology delivers cost-effective construction method that offers quicker turn around as compared to conventional methods," Gurunath said.

"..sustainability, is a new phenomenon for the construction industry, and we are privileged that this partnership is just about to bring it within the easy reach of the common man in our country," she said.

Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions co-founder Vidyashankar C said, "..we are confident that this partnership will significantly improve our technology's orientation to sustainability, resulting in highly-efficient and targeted solutions".

The partnership between India Cements and Tvasta Manufacturing assumes high significance considering the 3D method of construction which uses 30 per cent less of water and sand, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)