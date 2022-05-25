Vivo X80 Series is now available for sale in the Indian market. The Vivo X80 Series debuted in the country last week as the successor to the Vivo X70 Series. The Vivo X80 Series consists of Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro models. Customers purchasing the Vivo X80 Series will get up to a Rs 7,000 discount via HDFC Bank cards. Vivo's latest flagship offering is available for purchase via Flipkart, Vivo e-store and retail stores. Vivo X80 Pro 5G & Vivo X80 5G Launched in India; Check Price & Other Details Here.

Vivo X80 comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ E5 AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, a 4,500mAh battery with 80W charging, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 32MP selfie camera and more.

Vivo X80 5G (Photo Credits: Vivo)

Our tech experts are all quite excited about the amazing features that the new vivo X80 series has to offer. What about you? Get your hands on it today. Buy Now: https://t.co/2iX9YM9kNS#vivoX80Series #CinematographyRedefined pic.twitter.com/5DwG43NaD1 — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) May 25, 2022

On the other hand, the Vivo X80 Pro gets a 6.78--inch 2K AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, a 4,700mAh battery with 80W charging support, a 50MP triple rear camera module, a 32MP selfie camera.

Vivo X80 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Vivo)

Both Vivo X80 and X80 pro run on Android 12 based on Funtouch OS UI. Coming to the pricing, Vivo X80 is priced at Rs 53,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and Rs 59,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. On the other hand, Vivo X80 Pro retails at Rs 79,999 for the sole 12GB + 256GB model.

