Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) India is central to any global climate response and a transition to green and clean energy, a visiting official from the US' Department of Energy (DOE) said on Thursday.

Speaking at an event organised by the DOE and thinktank Observer Research Foundation in the financial capital, assistant secretary for international affairs in the DOE, Andrew Light, said India will decide the global future of energy as well.

A clutch of Indian conglomerates, including Reliance Industries, Adani Group and the Tatas, have announced their plans to enter the clean energy business, eyeing the opportunity that can be served in the country that holds a sixth of humanity.

A statement from ORF quoted Light as saying that the Clean Energy Ministerial to be hosted by India in 2023 could establish the country's "pivotal position" in shaping global green transitions.

The roundtable held on Thursday was aimed at exploring ideas for strengthening the India-US Agenda 2030 Partnership through policy interventions, government and private-sector leadership, and civil society participation, the statement said.

It also had participation from corporate chieftains including Tata Sons' chief sustainability officer Siddharth Sharma, Hinduja Foundation's resident Paul Abraham, and representatives from Dalmia Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Deutsche Bank, Salesforce, Maharashtra state government, Aditya Birla Group, the non-profit WRI India and Praja Foundation, among others.

