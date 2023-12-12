New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Industry body India H2 Alliance on Tuesday said it has expanded its membership with seven new industry members.

The India H2 Alliance is an industry coalition of global and Indian companies committed to the creation of a hydrogen value-chain and economy in India.

The India H2 Alliance has expanded its membership with seven new industry members Torrent Power, Synergen Projects, Godawari Power and Ispat, Technip Energies, HSBC Bank, Bureau Veritas and Newtrace joining the IH2A industry coalition, according to a statement.

The expanded membership announcement follows submission of the USD 5 billion National Green Hydrogen Hub Economic Viability and Development Plan, and the USD 50 billion Hydrogen Equipment and Exports Report, submitted by the India Hydrogen Alliance (IH2A), to the Government of India.

The IH2A is working with state governments to help develop large commercial-scale green hydrogen projects, in partnership with the private sector.

"As part of the Skeiron and Synergen Group, we have always taken a pioneering approach to building the new energy eco-system and are keen to lead the way in green hydrogen as well, through our membership of IH2A," Synergen Projects Director Sanjeev Shah said in the statement.

Nisarg Shah, Vice President of Business Development at Torrent Power, said in the statement that as a group engaged in power generation, distribution and city gas distribution, we recognise the importance of green hydrogen in decarbonising the energy needs of hard-to-abate sectors.

"We look forward to working with IH2A members and the government to ensure hydrogen commercialisation is accelerated in the next 3-5 years," he said.

Abhishek Agrawal, Executive Director, Godawari Power and Ispat, said, "We look forward to working closely with the India Hydrogen Alliance members and partner organisations to accelerate decarbonisation of the Indian metals and steel sector."

Jillian Evanko, President and CEO, Chart Industries and Founding Member, IH2A, said, "We welcome the eight new members to the India Hydrogen Alliance."

New members Torrent Power, Synergen Projects and Godawari Power & Ispat will join Chart Industries, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), JSW Group, Hero Future Energies and bp in the IH2A Steering Group, which is supported by the IH2A Secretariat, run by consulting firm FTI Consulting.

