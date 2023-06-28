New Delhi Jun 28 (PTI) India is in talks with Australia, Argentina and Chile for the acquisition of critical minerals mines in these countries, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

The minister for coal and mines made the remarks while releasing the first 'List of Critical Minerals For India' in the national capital.

Without sharing any details, the minister said the government is engaged with Australia, Argentina and Chile, and exploring options for the acquisition of critical mineral mines.

Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of the event, Joshi said the Centre has directed the UT of Jammu and Kashmir to call for bids for the auction of lithium reserves there.

"GSI (Geological Survey of India) carried out a G3 stage project during Field Season 2020-21 and 2021-22 in Salal-Haimna areas of Reasi district, Jammu & Kashmir and estimated an inferred resource (G3) of 5.9 million tonnes of lithium ore and the report has been handed over to the Government of Union Territory of J&K," the minister had said earlier.

The aim of the government is to ensure the supply and availability of critical minerals, he said.

On the list, Joshi said it is for the first time India has identified the comprehensive list of critical minerals on the requirements of different sectors like defence, agriculture, energy, pharmaceutical and telecom.

Mines Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj stated that international commitments towards reducing carbon emissions require the country to urgently relook at its mineral requirements for energy transition and net-zero commitments.

The ministry will be revisiting the critical mineral list periodically, he added.

The list includes minerals like lithium, cobalt, nickel, vanadium and niobium.

In order to ensure the mineral security of the nation and attain self-reliance in the area of critical and strategic minerals, the Ministry of Mines had earlier created a Joint Venture company Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL), with participating interest of NALCO, HCL and MECL.

KABIL is mandated to identify and acquire overseas mineral assets of critical and strategic nature.

