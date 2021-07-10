Kolkata, Jul 10 (PTI) India Jute Mill in West Bengal's Hooghly district, which is closed for nearly three years, will reopen on the auspicious day of Rath Jatra on July 12, sources in the management said on Saturday.

The closure was due to a land title issue along with scarcity of raw materials, they said.

The government has assured the management to resolve the land title issue, sources said.

Serampore MLA Sudipto Roy said that the mill, where over 3,500 employees used to work, is reopening at the intervention of Labour Minister Becharam Manna.

