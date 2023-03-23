New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), a group of 31 nations led by India, will host a conference on the "need to integrate resilience in infrastructure" in the national capital in April.

CDRI Director General Amit Prothi said, "Our annual flagship event will see a gathering of over 90 global experts from more than 20 countries, representing 50 global organisations, the private sector and academia. It will focus on helping scale up potential solutions for a more resilient world and facilitating disaster and climate adaptation objectives.

This will be the fifth edition of the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (ICDRI) 2023, which will start on April 4, he said, adding the theme of the conference is 'Delivering Resilient and Inclusive Infrastructure: Pathways for Risk-Informed Systems, Practices and Investments'.

The two-day hybrid conference seeks to emphasise the need to integrate resilience in infrastructure and ensure access, delivery and continuity of essential services to people and communities in the face of increasing exposure and impact of disasters.

David Puig, Ambassador, Embassy of the Dominican Republic in the Republic of India, who also attended the pre-event press meet, said, "CDRI's work is extremely relevant for Small Island Development States (SIDS). Although these countries contribute the least to climate change, they are most at risk from rising sea levels. ICDRI 2023 will be an opportunity for a dialogue between several countries and learn from their challenges".

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York in September 2019, CDRI is a partnership of national governments, UN agencies and programmes, multilateral development banks and financing mechanisms, the private sector, and knowledge institutions that aims to promote the resilience of new and existing infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks in support of sustainable development.

