New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) India seeks Norway's cooperation in cultural, technological, and academic collaboration for National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal, Gujarat, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday.

Sonowal joined the Crown Prince of Norway, Haakon in Oslo to jointly inaugurate the India Pavilion at Nor-Shipping, a premium global maritime event.

According to an official statement, during his visit to the India Pavilion, the Crown Prince showed keen interest in India's recent economic performance and admired the country's growth.

The Crown Prince confirmed his upcoming visit to India later this year, accompanied by a high-level business delegation, it added.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Goa Shipyard, Mandovi Dry Docks, and L&T Shipbuilding are participating in the event.

Sonowal also paid tribute to 86 Indian sailors who laid down their lives in World War II, at Norway's Minnehallen Memorial in Stavern.

