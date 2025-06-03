Mumbai, June 3: In a major step to beat the Mumbai traffic and to improve access to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Maharashtra government is advancing plans to launch an electric water taxi service between South Mumbai and the Navi Mumbai Airport site. The water taxi service, discussed in a high-level meeting on Monday, is being jointly pursued by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and the state’s Ports Department.

The proposed water taxi service will operate from a jetty near Radio Club near Gateway of India in Mumbai's Colaba and offer a direct 40-minute route to the Navi Mumbai airport, potentially saving over 30 minutes compared to the 60–75-minute road journey via the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). The electric water taxis are expected to provide a faster, greener alternative while easing road congestion and reducing fuel consumption. Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 To Be Demolished for Renovation: From Air Traffic Management to Reopening Date, Here’s Everything About the T1 Redevelopment.

Ports Minister Nitesh Rane chaired the meeting and instructed officials to begin detailed planning, including construction of jetties and terminals, and to initiate coordination with airport authorities for required permissions. “The water taxi service will not only improve connectivity but also promote sustainable transport,” said Rane, noting that the plan aligns with the state’s broader strategy to boost water-based mobility in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The Maharashtra Maritime Board will oversee construction of a jetty near the airport, while integration with the proposed Mumbai Water Metro is also on the cards to further streamline regional travel. The proposal follows a directive from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who in an April 24 review meeting called for multi-modal transport options, road, rail, metro, and water, to ensure seamless access to the Navi Mumbai airport. Who Is Leena Gandhi Tewari? Know All About the Billionaire Businesswoman Who Bought India’s Most Expensive Sea-Facing Flats in Mumbai for INR 703 Crore.

The Monday meeting was attended by key stakeholders including CIDCO MD Vijay Singhal, Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Sethi, and senior officials from the Navi Mumbai Airport Authority and Maharashtra Maritime Board. Construction of terminals is expected to roll out in phases.

