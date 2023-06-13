New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Indifi Technologies, a digital technology platform for lending to the MSME sector, on Tuesday announced that it has raised Rs 290 crore from a clutch of investors.

Existing investors including British International Investment, OP Finnfund Global Impact Fund I, Omidyar Network India, Flourish Ventures and CX Partners participated in the funding.

This fresh capital infusion will be used to propel Indifi's growth, as it expands its current operations and enhances its presence in the market, the company said in a statement.

The focus will be towards developing new products which will allow them to serve more underserved segments of the MSME sector, it said.

Based in Gurgaon, Indifi's technology platform has been utilized to disburse over 73,000 loans across 400+ cities, amounting to a total disbursement value of over Rs 4,100 crore.

