New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) IT services firm Infosys on Wednesday said it has completed the acquisition of Blue Acorn iCi.

Infosys had, earlier this month, announced inking a pact to acquire Blue Acorn iCi - a digital customer experience, commerce and analytics services provider - for up to USD 125 million (about Rs 915 crore).

Also Read | IPL 2020 Sponsor Dream11 Achieves Over 5.3 Million Concurrent Users: Report.

"This acquisition further strengthens Infosys' end-to-end customer experience offerings and demonstrates its continued commitment to help clients navigate their digital transformation journey. Blue Acorn iCi brings to Infosys, significant cross-technology capabilities through the convergence of customer experience, digital commerce, analytics, and experience driven commerce services," Infosys said in a statement on Wednesday.

This acquisition further deepens Infosys' capabilities in the Adobe, Magento, Salesforce Commerce and Shopify ecosystems, it added.

Also Read | France Anti-Islam Row: France Faces Worldwide Criticism on President Emmanuel Macron’s Plan to Defend ‘France's Secular Values’ Against the ‘Islamist Radicalism’; Here Is What the World Leaders Said.

The acquisition was undertaken by Infosys Nova Holdings, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)