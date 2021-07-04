Bhubaneswar, Jul 3 (PTI) The Odisha government on Saturday asked the district authorities and medical officers to wait for the training of healthcare workers before commencing COVID-19 vaccination of pregnant women, an official said.

"We received yesterday a letter from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare along with a guidance note on COVID vaccination of pregnant women. The MoHFW communicated that an orientation of all states will be conducted shortly," Additional Chief Secretary (health) PK Mohapatra said in a letter to all district collectors and others,

After that, district-level healthcare personnel will be oriented on the said guidelines, the letter said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)