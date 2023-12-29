Srinagar, Dec 29 (PTI) Dense fog shrouded many parts of Kashmir where the minimum temperature dropped several degrees below the freezing point, officials said on Friday.

Kashmir is currently in the grip of "Chilla-i-Kalan", a 40-day harsh winter period, when temperatures drop considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies, including the Dal Lake, as well as water in supply lines.

The chances of snowfall are the highest during this period and most areas, especially the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall. "Chilla-i-Kalan" will end on January 31 and will be followed by the 20-day "Chilla-i-Khurd" and the 10-day "Chilla-i-Bachha".

The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 3.3 degrees Celsius – same as the previous night, officials said.

The visibility in Srinagar city and its adjoining areas was below 50 metres for the third day due to dense fog. The transport department has issued an advisory for motorists in the city and termed foggy conditions the worst in recent memory.

The city and many other places in the valley have been witnessing foggy conditions over the past week.

Though fog did not affect operations at the Srinagar International Airport, flights arriving from other cities in north India, including Delhi, were delayed due to bad weather conditions there, according to the Airports Authority of India.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday night, the officials said.

Gulmarg, a famous ski resort in Baramulla, recorded a low of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, Kokernag town minus 2.6 degrees Celsius and Kupwara minus 4 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Ganderbal, Bandipora, and Budgam recorded the lowest temperature of the season at minus 6.7 degrees Celsius, an independent weather forecaster said. These areas also witnessed very dense fog.

The dip in the minimum temperatures along with dense fog in several areas has caused many problems to the people. Apart from visibility issues, the cold and dry temperatures have increased common ailments like cough, cold, and other respiratory problems, especially among children and the elderly.

The doctors have advised people, especially children, the elderly, and patients, to take precautions like wearing masks and not to venture out unnecessarily in the mornings and evenings.

