Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) Investors turned wealthier by more than Rs 3 lakh crore in the first hour of trading on Monday as equities rallied on the proposed merger of HDFC Ltd with HDFC Bank.

Reflecting bullish investor sentiments, the 30-share key index Sensex skyrocketed 1,472.33 points or a whopping 2.46 per cent to 60,736.08 points at around 10.30 am, driven by HDFC twins.

Also Read | Realme 9 4G India Launch Set for April 7, 2022.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies, also an indicator of notional wealth of investors, surged to Rs 2,71,36,569.94 crore.

This marks a gain of over Rs 3.11 lakh crore compared to the market valuation at the close of trading on the BSE on Friday.

Also Read | HDFC, HDFC Bank Shares Soar on Merger Announcement; Jump Up to 12% in Early Trade.

As per the BSE data, as many as 137 stocks touched their 52-week high while 416 scrips reached their upper circuit.

In morning trade, a total of 25 Sensex constituents were in the green, with HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank shares gaining up to nearly 14 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)