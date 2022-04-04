Realme India is all set to launch the Realme 9 4G model in the country on April 7, 2022. The company will also introduce Realme GT 2 Pro and Realme Buds Air 3, along with the Realme 9 4G device. The launch event will commence at 12:30 pm IST and will be streamed live via Realme India's official YouTube channel. Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 SE 5G Launched in India; First Online Sale on March 14, 2022.

Realme 9 4G (Photo Credits: Realme)

In terms of specifications, Realme 9 4G will come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary camera. The other two sensors are unknown at the moment. At the front, there could be a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls. Realme 9 4G will sport a 90Hz Super AMOLED display and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

Are you ready to #CaptureTheSpark? Featuring a 108MP ProLight Camera, #realme9 is going to revolutionize the way you click pictures. Launching at 12:30 PM, 7th April, on our official channels. Know more: https://t.co/kfGHFQB9m0 pic.twitter.com/MrhSSjO0Qd — realme (@realmeIndia) April 4, 2022

According to a report from MySmartPrice, the handset will get a 6.6-inch FHD+ screen. It will be available in three exciting shades - sunburst gold, stargaze white and meteor black. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device is said to run on the Android 12 operating system.

