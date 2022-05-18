New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) ITC Ltd on Wednesday reported an 11.60 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4,259.68 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,816.84 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, ITC said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 15.25 per cent to Rs 17,754.02 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 15,404.37 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

ITC total expenses were at Rs 12,632.29 crore, up 15.41 per cent in Q4/FY 2021-22, as against Rs 10,944.64 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of ITC Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 266.50 on BSE, up 0.72 per cent from the previous close.

