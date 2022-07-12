Srinagar, Jul 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir has signed an agreement with Sikkim on Tuesday to collaborate on training, technology, capacity building and other activities to boost cultivation of saffron and other temperate crops.

In a historic move to further boost the growth of agriculture and horticulture sector, the agriculture department of J-K, Sikkim government and Sikkim University signed a tripartite agreement for collaboration on training, technology, capacity building and extension activities for saffron and other temperate crops, an official spokesman said.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Now Official, Check Price & Other Details Here.

The agreement was signed in the presence of J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Governor of Sikkim Ganga Prasad at the Civil Secretariat here.

In his address, Sikkim governor said the agreement will give a new direction to the efforts for saffron production in Sikkim, besides creating a better understanding of diverse aspects of saffron cultivation and other temperate crops.

Also Read | Hyundai Motor To Build Dedicated EV Plant in South Korea by 2025: Report.

J-K LG said the historic collaboration will strengthen "Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat" initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Research and technical intervention will bridge the gaps in value addition and supply chain infrastructure and help in reducing high post-harvest loss, the Lt Governor added.

Sikkim being the first organic state in India has the expertise on organic production technologies and certification. The collaboration will immensely help J&K to provide solutions and policy prescription for the organic farmers in the Union Territory, Sinha said.

He said the exchange of knowledge, best practices, and technical interventions will go a long way in promoting social and ecological sustainability and economic sustainability in agriculture, horticulture and allied sectors.

The Lt Governor highlighted the efforts of his government to bring agricultural reforms and provide maximum benefits to the farming community.

He said the government support and credit facilities have been significantly enhanced in the last two years and special attention is being paid to improve the productivity of small and marginal farmers, as also of Kandi areas of Jammu division.

Agriculture Universities are playing a major role in promoting reforms and supporting diversification in the field of agriculture and horticulture, providing solutions, extending handholding to the farmers to meet the future requirements, the Lt Governor said.

Sikkim's agriculture minister Lok Nath Sharma expressed gratitude to the J&K government and all the stakeholders for taking a significant step towards the holistic development of agriculture and horticulture sector.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)